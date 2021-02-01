Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.