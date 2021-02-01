Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.70.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Encompass Health stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

