Energi Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Energi has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $74.53 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00005920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00198276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $836.15 or 0.02494162 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,549,278 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.