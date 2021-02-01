Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares rose 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 9,350,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 4,652,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

