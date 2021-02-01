Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.27. 1,526,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,863,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

The company has a market cap of $729.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

