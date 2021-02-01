Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Engie stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

Get Engie alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.