Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 147,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 107,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $170.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.