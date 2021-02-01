EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.00. 2,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

