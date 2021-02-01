Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $0.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESVIF. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ESVIF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

