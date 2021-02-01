EnterCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,651.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 174.5% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $263,984.27 and $33,651.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00875488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.29 or 0.04428934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020109 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

