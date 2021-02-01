Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.