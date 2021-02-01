ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS opened at $84.04 on Monday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock worth $1,447,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.