Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE XEC opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

