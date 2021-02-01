Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

ELS traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 128.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 454,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

