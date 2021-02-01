Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Cap of $22.25 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $22.25 million and approximately $545,979.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,684.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.69 or 0.03917861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00389747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.97 or 0.01217115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00535888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00420665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00261795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,262,475 coins and its circulating supply is 27,958,753 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

