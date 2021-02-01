Ergo Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $611,908.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,634.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.56 or 0.04116529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00399077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.01237676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00529855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00427307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00271213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022317 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,309,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,005,928 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

