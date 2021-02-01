Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

EBKDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

