Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

