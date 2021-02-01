ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

