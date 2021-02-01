Ethverse (ETHV) 1-Day Volume Tops $66,801.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $941,974.86 and $66,801.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00111569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003607 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012721 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse.

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.