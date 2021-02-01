Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.18 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

