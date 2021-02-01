Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.