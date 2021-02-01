Exane Derivatives Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Shares of INTU opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

