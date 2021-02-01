Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 11,788 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of KODK stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.