Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 1,254 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.07). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

