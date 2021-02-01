Exane Derivatives Invests $106,000 in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

