Exane Derivatives Makes New $66,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $84.09 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

