Exane Derivatives Purchases 727 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 288.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after buying an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after buying an additional 536,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

