Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUM opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

