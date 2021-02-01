Exane Derivatives Sells 176 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $168.51.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

