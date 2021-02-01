EXMR FDN Market Cap Reaches $123,076.92 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $123,076.92 and approximately $54,613.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00065888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00891681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.88 or 0.04361045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019761 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

