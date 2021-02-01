Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 237.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,680 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

