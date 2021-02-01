Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

EXPE opened at $124.10 on Monday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

