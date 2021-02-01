Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

