EXRNchain Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One EXRNchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $61,021.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00858424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.90 or 0.04372682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019524 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

