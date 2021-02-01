Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $113.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

