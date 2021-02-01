Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

