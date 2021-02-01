Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $215,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.