Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.