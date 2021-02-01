Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.80.

FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

