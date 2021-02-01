Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $565.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.25.

FICO opened at $450.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

