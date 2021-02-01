Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 2.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 205,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

