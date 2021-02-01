Falcon Point Capital LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.9% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.40. 545,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

