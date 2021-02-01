FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FYRTY traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. 2,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. FamilyMart has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $30.00.

Get FamilyMart alerts:

About FamilyMart

FamilyMart Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services; manufacturing, processing, and wholesale of prepared dishes; boxed lunch home delivery business; and entertainment business, as well as provides fintech related services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for FamilyMart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FamilyMart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.