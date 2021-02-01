Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,290.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Faurecia S.E. stock remained flat at $$50.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

