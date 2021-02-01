FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

