Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.