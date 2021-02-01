FIBOS (FO) Hits Market Cap of $7.64 Million

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $7.64 million and $111,012.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,073,011,678 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,833,045 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

