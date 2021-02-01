Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after purchasing an additional 433,628 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $123.46 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

