Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $261.79 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day moving average is $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

